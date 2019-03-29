CARROLLTON — Kathy Landers, 64, of Carrollton died early Monday morning, March 25, 2019, at the Boyd Memorial Hospital Emergency Room in Carrollton.
Born in Jacksonville on March 19, 1955, she was the daughter of the late Russell and Dorothy (Shelton) Bottom.
Surviving are her son, Shane Davison; and her siblings, Dean (companion, Sue Schmidt) Bottom of Carrollton, Jan (husband, Mike) Willen of Jacksonville, Jean Ann (husband, Paul) Garber of Carrollton and Sandra (husband, Dave) Hancock of Tennessee.
Preceding her in death were her parents; a son, Christopher Davison; and a sister, Connie Carter.
Kathy worked many years as a certified nursing assistant, taking care of the elderly.
Private family services will be held. The family will have a celebration of her life at a later date. Airsman-Hires Funeral Home in Carrollton is assisting the family. Condolences may be left online at airsman-hires.com.
Airsman-Hires Funeral Home - Carrollton
108 North 5th Street
Carrollton, IL 62016
(217) 942-6818
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on Mar. 29, 2019