Kathy Lynn Blanchette
1959 - 2020
The keepers of the Pearly Gates had better get ready for some serious grandchildren-bragging, complete with enough proud Grandma pictures to choke a Cherubim.

Kathy Lynn Blanchette, 60, of Jacksonville died Tuesday, July 7, 2020, following a valiant and excruciating struggle with the automobile accident injuries that nearly killed her 18 years ago.

Kathy is survived by her husband of 31 years, David P. Blanchette; daughter Belinda Meis, son-in-law Ryan and grandchildren Jackson and Ella, all of Ames, Iowa; daughter Rhiannon Kustak, son-in-law Kevin and grandchildren Jacob, Andrew and Abigayle, all of Tinley Park; sister Karyn Hicks and brother-in-law Rusty of Decatur; brother Kris Templin and sister-in-law Venus of Jacksonville; and numerous aunts, cousins, nieces and nephews.

Kathy was born on Nov. 5, 1959, in Jacksonville to Kenneth and Katherine Lippert Templin. She graduated from Routt High School and worked for many years for Capitol/EMI Records, where she proudly helped to produce its final products for many musical artists, including an up-and-coming new singer named Garth Brooks. Kathy later found her true calling as a daycare teacher, a dream career for her that was cut short by her 2002 automobile accident. She fondly remembered how her daycare students decorated her house when she was finally released from the hospital.

Kathy's children and grandchildren were the love of her life and no conversation with her would be complete without a mention of some or all of them and a sharing of the latest photographs. The trips made to visit the grandkids in Tinley Park or Ames were what kept her going over the years. Kathy was an accomplished knitter, gardener and, above all, advice-giver, whether the intended recipient was amenable or not.

Kathy's high-pitched laugh, delivered with eyes nearly scrunched shut, was a rare treat for those who struck her funny bone.

Kathy met David in 1985, when they were both service club representatives on the Jacksonville community Fourth of July committee, and their first date was on July 4 that year. They were married in 1989 and took a honeymoon trip to Nova Scotia so Kathy could experience her favorite scenery, lighthouses on rocky coasts. David served as Kathy's sole caregiver following her accident and through more than 20 surgeries over the years, and he was with her at the end.

Because of the pandemic and understanding that only 50 people can be in the funeral home at one time, the family will meet friends at a walk-through visitation from 4 to 6 p.m., Thursday, July 16, 2020, at Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home in Jacksonville. Memorials are suggested to The Presbyterian Church Day Care Center of Jacksonville. Condolences may be left at buchanancody.com.



Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier from Jul. 11 to Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
16
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home, Jacksonville Chapel - Jacksonville
Funeral services provided by
Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home, Jacksonville Chapel - Jacksonville
1100 Lincoln Ave.
Jacksonville, IL 62650
(217) 243-4000
Memories & Condolences

July 10, 2020
David and family, My very deepest sympathy for you and your family. Kathy was so very lovely and she loved life and her family. You will miss her but you will have lots of good memories that you have shared. My prayers for you and your family. May her soul and the soul of the faithful departed rest in peace. Kate Sorrells
Kate Sorrells
Friend
July 10, 2020
David,
Please accept my sincere condolences on Kathy's passing. You and your family are in my prayers.
Larry Kuster
Friend
July 10, 2020
Dave I am so very sorry for the loss of your beautiful wife. Please know I am sending prayers of comfort to you and all who loved her.
Cheryl Washko
Friend
July 9, 2020
I am so sorry to hear the news about Kathy. I worked with her at Capitol Records. There was not a day I did't laugh with her. She was a lovely lady and great fun. Heaven has certainly gained a gem with her.
Mary Arboit
Coworker
July 9, 2020
Kathy, you were always a lovely person! Im so sorry the last years of your life were filled with suffering but so glad your grandchildren will have memories of their sweet grandma. Rest In Peace ❤
Mendy (Jennings) Heaps
Friend
July 9, 2020
Dave. Sorry to hear of Kathy's passing. My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family during this most difficult and sad time. You have wonderful memories, and I'm sure lots of photos, to keep her memory alive. With sympathy, Rita Shekelton
Rita Shekelton
Friend
July 9, 2020
So sorry for your loss of a very good person who is loved by so many. Words cannot Express or say enough about Kathy. I will be praying for You All Always and God's grace and peace hope Love ect be with you Sincerely Sharon K. Phillips,Kristopher E. Templin & Family
Sharon K. Phillips Burnett, Templin
Family
July 9, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Hope Courier
Acquaintance
July 9, 2020
Dave and family, Im so sorry to hear of Kathys passing. My deepest condolences to you. Wishing you peace and strength to deal with the difficult days ahead.
With love from Leslie Riegel Cully.
Leslie Cully
Friend
July 9, 2020
Thoughts and prayers, Dave, to you and your family.
Bryan and Jessica Richardson
Friend
July 8, 2020
Deepest sympathy to you Kris Templin and all of your family members. I remember Kathy very well. Sending our prayers. Vicki (Surratt-Gioscio) Soles Massanutten, VA
July 8, 2020
So sorry for your loss
Took master gardener class together
Dee Cole
Classmate
July 8, 2020
Karyn, the Templin and Blanchette Families, Im so sorry to hear the news of Kathy passing. Sending my deepest condolences. Thinking of you all and Keeping you in my prayers.
Theresa Kindred Haas
Theresa Haas
Friend
