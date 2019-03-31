Obituary Print Kay Fairfield (1946 - 2019) | Visit Guest Book

Kay Fairfield, 72, of South Jacksonville, died Friday, March 29, 2019, at her residence.



She was born July 14, 1946, in Jacksonville, the daughter of Lawrence and Ethel Rodgers Watson. Kay married Charles "Chuck" Fairfield on Jan. 29, 1995, and he survives.



Kay is also survived by her children, Kristina K. (Clark) Dirden and Darren Strawn, both of Jacksonville, and Sheldon Fairfield of Modesto; and five grandchildren, Ryan (fiancé, Chrissy Pennell) Dirden of Woodson, Kayleigh Dirden and J.T. "Tyler" Dirden of Jacksonville, and Charlie Fairfield and Christopher Fairfield, both of Modesto. She was preceded in death by her parents; and first husband, Art Strawn.



Kay was a hairdresser for over 50 years, operating Kay's Beauty Shop from her home in South Jacksonville. Kay was a longtime member of Centenary United Methodist Church where she loved to volunteer, and also contributed many volunteer hours to Prairieland Heritage Museum. A devoted mother and grandmother, Kay loved sewing and made quilts for everyone in her family. She also enjoyed hosting family dinners at home which she would prepare for any occasion. Kay loved to travel with Chuck, especially enjoying trips out west and winter trips to Gulf Shores.



A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday at Centenary United Methodist Church in Jacksonville, with burial at Memorial Lawn Cemetery. The family will meet friends from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Williamson Funeral Home in Jacksonville. Memorials are suggested to Centenary United Methodist Church or Prairieland Heritage Museum. Condolences may be left online at www.airsman-hires.com.

