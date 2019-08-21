Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kaye (Donovan) Stice. View Sign Service Information Coonrod Funeral Home 107 East Cross Street Winchester , IL 62694 (217)-742-3219 Celebration of Life 2:00 PM Winchester United Methodist Church Send Flowers Obituary

WINCHESTER — Kaye Stice, 69, of Winchester was granted her angel wings on Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, after spending three weeks with her family and beloved sisters by her side.



She was born to Theodore and Mary Louise (Servoss) Donovan. She was joined in marriage to Leslie Paul Stice on May 16, 1969. From this union, a son, Christopher Paul (Jennifer), and a daughter, Jill Amanda White (David), were born; both survive. She was proud to be the grandmother to Megan and Donnie Stice and enjoyed every moment she was able to spend with them.



Also surviving are her three sisters, Mary Ann Grebe (Curt), Karen Callaway (Bill) and Joan



Kaye had an abundant faith and shared that faith with others. As a faithful servant of the Lord within her community and church family she shared and witnessed to encourage others who were struggling and seeking answers. She was a mighty warrior and inspiration to her fellow Teal Sisters who were fighting the same battle. During her lifetime she embraced the outdoors. She spent time fishing, hunting and camping. One of her favorite hunting experiences was bear hunting with her father-in-law in Michigan. She brought back a large bear that had a special place in her home and she decorated him every Christmas. She was an avid gardener and shared her bounty every year with friends and family. She loved to cook feasts for her family and was so pleased when Donnie or Megan stopped by to enjoy her cooking.



As a lover of teddy bears, she had a vast collection and used her collection to decorate and create masterpieces. She and Paul bought a small home and Kaye decorated this cottage to reflect her personality and hobbies. She spent time there working with her favorite hobby, quilting, which she did with great mastery. Her quilts will be on display during her Celebration of Life. Kaye never did anything halfway; it was done elegantly and perfectly. This cottage served as quiet place for Kaye to pray and share her inspiration in her many writings, blogs and inspirational messages.



During the last six years, Kaye's best times were planning and participating in the Traveling Sisterhood that included her three sisters. She looked forward to and planned so many special activities for the four to enjoy.



Per her wishes, Kaye will be cremated and her ashes spread near her garden at a later date. A Celebration of Life will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019, at United Methodist Church of Winchester. Paul, Chris and Jill, invite friends and family to join them in fellowship and sharing of special memories at a reception immediately after the celebration until 5 p.m. in the church's Sibert Hall.



