STUARTS DRAFT, Va. — Keith Eugene Lovekamp, 90, of Stuarts Draft and formerly of Arenzville, Illinois, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019.



He was born and raised in Arenzville, the oldest son of Theodore Lovekamp and Hester Ham Lovekamp. He often commented that Arenzville was the best place to grow up and he cherished the memories of his time there and the family and friends who remained in that area.



He was a proud veteran of the United States



Keith was predeceased by his parents; two wives, Frances Walsh Lovekamp and Donna Menapace Lovekamp; and two infant children, Joseph Lovekamp and Kristina Lovekamp.



He is survived by his wife of 14 years, Karen Lovekamp of Stuarts Draft; two sons, Martin (wife, Brenda) of Greenville and Kurt (wife, Wendy) of Charlotte, North Carolina; one daughter, Amy Lovekamp Taylor of Stafford; two granddaughters, Lauren Lovekamp Showalter (husband, Keith) and Emily Lovekamp; and four grandsons, Emery Lovekamp, Foster Lovekamp, Cody Taylor and Zachary Taylor; two stepdaughters, J.J. Sommerville (husband, John) of Mineral and Kelly Price (husband, B.J.) of Stuarts Draft; a stepgrandson, Cade Price; and a stepgranddaughter, Leyton Price. He also is survived by a sister, Janice Lovekamp Fox (deceased husband, Lee) of Jacksonville, Illinois; and a brother, Carroll Lovekamp (wife, Nancy) of Rushville, Illinois.



Keith loved his family dearly and lived his life as an example for them of responsible citizenship, servanthood and kindness. He strongly believed in the importance of giving back to his community. He became a member of Lion's Club International on Oct. 26, 1965, when he was inducted into the Christopher, Illinois, Lion's Club. Since then, he proudly served in Bridgeport, West Virginia, and lastly, in Waynesboro, where he was secretary for 19 years and president for two years. He thoroughly enjoyed the various projects of the Lion's Club, but was especially appreciative that each club that he belonged to had worked to provide eyeglasses to those who could not afford them - a passion Keith shared. He also enjoyed serving at the Talking Book Center in Staunton, where he volunteered as treasurer for six years.



Keith was an active member of Calvary United Methodist Church since moving to Stuarts Draft in 1974. He enjoyed serving as the church treasurer for more than 20 years, as the church cemetery's treasurer for a number of years after and, most recently, volunteering at Calvary's Food Pantry. Keith was always very mission-minded and gave generously of his time and resources.



Many thanks to all who have been such a blessing to Keith, Karen and the family during his time of illness. We thank you for your continued prayers. Dad/Papa lived a truly full and wonderful life and a service to celebrate that will be scheduled at a later date. We rejoice with him that he now is resting in peace and enjoying the family reunion in Heaven.



Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on Sept. 4, 2019

