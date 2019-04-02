WHITE HALL — Keith Steelman, 94, of Jacksonville and formerly of Winchester passed away Sunday, March 31, 2019, at Passavant Area Hospital in Jacksonville.
He was born April 26, 1924, in Roodhouse, the son of Thomas Otis and Ethel May Hoots Steelman.
He is survived by a nephew, Tom Steelman of Florissant, Missouri; and six nieces, Linda (Mike) McKay of Fenton, Missouri, Carol (Dan) Hartney of Afton, Missouri, Jeanie Fansler of White Hall, Judy (Will) Hoesman of White Hall, Jan (Terry) Price of Bentonville, Arkansas, and Becky (Forrest) Jones of Roodhouse. He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Sybil (John) Chumley; four brothers, Donald, Gordon, Gerald and Graydon Steelman; and two nephews, Donald and Jerry Steelman.
Keith served in the United States Army during World War II. He was a member of Alsey Baptist Church. He was a machinist at McDonnell Douglas and Knight Machinery in St. Louis for many years, retiring in 1986. He enjoyed bowling and golfing.
A funeral will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 3, 2019, at Alsey Baptist Church with burial to follow at Bowers Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. Wednesday until the time of services at the church. Memorials may be made to Alsey Baptist Church. Airsman-Hires Funeral Home in White Hall is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left online at airsman-hires.com.
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on Apr. 2, 2019