WHITE HALL — Kelly Dickson Walker, 53, of East Peoria passed away at 3:29 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019, at her home, with her family by her side.
She was born Dec. 25, 1965, in White Hall to Alfred and Pamela Richards Dickson. She married Rick Walker in Winchester on Nov. 9, 1985. He survives.
Also surviving are her daughter, Kassie Walker of East Peoria; her son, Casey (Jackie) Walker of East Peoria; a granddaughter, Cheyenne; two sisters, Tracey Reed of Winchester and Carla (Tom) Pinkham of East Peoria; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; and her stepfather, Ray Wilman.
Kelly worked for many years as a licensed practical nurse and office manager in the Peoria area until her illness.
She was a soccer mom and was very active in local soccer leagues. Family was one of the most important things to her. She will be dearly missed.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A Celebration of Life will be from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at East Peoria Izaak Walton League, 221 Spring Bay Road, East Peoria. Deiters Funeral Home and Crematory in Washington is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to .
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on Sept. 5, 2019