WINCHESTER - Ken E. Lawson, 85, of Winchester passed away Thursday afternoon, Aug. 15, 2019.
He was born Jan. 16, 1934, in Winchester, the son of the late George E. and Naomi Ruth (Lefever) Lawson. He married Shirley Engel on July 3 1958, in Jacksonville, and she survives at home.
Also surviving are their sons, Dr. Randall (Mary Anne) Lawson of Jacksonville, Mark (Laurie) Lawson of South Jacksonville, Kirby (Michelle) Lawson of Winchester, Todd (Molly) Lawson of Maui, Hawaii, and Brig. Gen. Tim (Connie) Lawson of Colorado Springs, Colorado; 13 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; sisters, Kay (Jack) Lawless and Donna Lawson, both of Winchester, and Vicki Werries of Jacksonville; and a brother, Tom Lawson of Decatur.
Ken graduated from Winchester High School and served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He was a trooper with the Illinois State Police for 30 years, retiring in 1985. He served as Scott County sheriff from 1986 to 1990. He was a member of Christ Lutheran Church and enjoyed time spent fishing, visiting with friends and being with his family.
A funeral will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019, at Christ Lutheran Church in Winchester. Burial with military honors will be at Winchester City Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 19, 2019, at Coonrod Funeral Home in Winchester. Memorials can be made to Winchester EMS or Christ Lutheran Church. Condolences may be sent to the family at airsman-hires.com.
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on Aug. 17, 2019