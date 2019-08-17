Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ken E. Lawson. View Sign Service Information Coonrod Funeral Home 107 East Cross Street Winchester , IL 62694 (217)-742-3219 Visitation 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Coonrod Funeral Home 107 East Cross Street Winchester , IL 62694 View Map Funeral 10:00 AM Christ Lutheran Church Winchester , IL View Map Send Flowers Obituary

WINCHESTER - Ken E. Lawson, 85, of Winchester passed away Thursday afternoon, Aug. 15, 2019.



He was born Jan. 16, 1934, in Winchester, the son of the late George E. and Naomi Ruth (Lefever) Lawson. He married Shirley Engel on July 3 1958, in Jacksonville, and she survives at home.



Also surviving are their sons, Dr. Randall (Mary Anne) Lawson of Jacksonville, Mark (Laurie) Lawson of South Jacksonville, Kirby (Michelle) Lawson of Winchester, Todd (Molly) Lawson of Maui, Hawaii, and Brig. Gen. Tim (Connie) Lawson of Colorado Springs, Colorado; 13 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; sisters, Kay (Jack) Lawless and Donna Lawson, both of Winchester, and Vicki Werries of Jacksonville; and a brother, Tom Lawson of Decatur.



Ken graduated from Winchester High School and served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He was a trooper with the Illinois State Police for 30 years, retiring in 1985. He served as Scott County sheriff from 1986 to 1990. He was a member of Christ Lutheran Church and enjoyed time spent fishing, visiting with friends and being with his family.



A funeral will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019, at Christ Lutheran Church in Winchester. Burial with military honors will be at Winchester City Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 19, 2019, at Coonrod Funeral Home in Winchester. Memorials can be made to Winchester EMS or Christ Lutheran Church. Condolences may be sent to the family at WINCHESTER - Ken E. Lawson, 85, of Winchester passed away Thursday afternoon, Aug. 15, 2019.He was born Jan. 16, 1934, in Winchester, the son of the late George E. and Naomi Ruth (Lefever) Lawson. He married Shirley Engel on July 3 1958, in Jacksonville, and she survives at home.Also surviving are their sons, Dr. Randall (Mary Anne) Lawson of Jacksonville, Mark (Laurie) Lawson of South Jacksonville, Kirby (Michelle) Lawson of Winchester, Todd (Molly) Lawson of Maui, Hawaii, and Brig. Gen. Tim (Connie) Lawson of Colorado Springs, Colorado; 13 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; sisters, Kay (Jack) Lawless and Donna Lawson, both of Winchester, and Vicki Werries of Jacksonville; and a brother, Tom Lawson of Decatur.Ken graduated from Winchester High School and served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He was a trooper with the Illinois State Police for 30 years, retiring in 1985. He served as Scott County sheriff from 1986 to 1990. He was a member of Christ Lutheran Church and enjoyed time spent fishing, visiting with friends and being with his family.A funeral will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019, at Christ Lutheran Church in Winchester. Burial with military honors will be at Winchester City Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 19, 2019, at Coonrod Funeral Home in Winchester. Memorials can be made to Winchester EMS or Christ Lutheran Church. Condolences may be sent to the family at airsman-hires.com. Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on Aug. 17, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Jacksonville Journal-Courier Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close