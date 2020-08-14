1/2
Kenneth E. Draughan
Kenneth E. Draughan, 88, of Jacksonville passed away Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, at Eastside Health and Rehabilitation Center in Pittsfield.

He was born Nov. 7, 1931, in Literberry, the son of Albert and Margaret McKinley Draughan. He married Nancy A. Little on April 27, 1960, in Jacksonville, and she survives.

He also is survived by one son, Kenneth E. (Angela) Draughan II of Jacksonville; four grandchildren, Kenneth E. Draughan III, Christopher Draughan, Renee Draughan and Justin Draughan; two great-grandchildren, Alison Draughan and Joseph Draughan; one sister, Nora Bettis of Jacksonville; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by five brothers, Stanley, Waldo, Frank, Richard and Wallace Draughan; and one sister, Irene Miner.

Mr. Draughan served in the United States Army. He retired from Jacksonville Developmental Center and was a member of Westfair Baptist Church.

A funeral service will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, at Williamson Funeral Home with burial at Camp Butler National Cemetery in Springfield. The family will meet friends from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Because of current conditions, face masks and social-distancing compliance are required. Memorials are suggested to Eastside Health and Rehabilitation Center in Pittsfield. Condolences may be left online at airsman-hires.com.



Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier from Aug. 14 to Aug. 15, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
WILLIAMSON-AIRSMAN-HIRES FUNERAL HOME
1405 Lincoln Avenue
Jacksonville, IL 62650
(217) 243-1010
