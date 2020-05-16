BEARDSTOWN — Kenneth Edward Lux, 87, of Beardstown died Thursday, May 14, 2020, at Walker Nursing Home in Virginia. He was born July 15, 1932, in Springfield, the son of Fred and Elsie Klingbiel Lux. He married Shirley Ann Carls on Aug. 30, 1953, at St. John's Lutheran Church in Beardstown, and she preceded him in death on Oct. 15, 2015. He is survived by one daughter, Lisa (husband, Jim) Langdon of Cleveland, Tennessee; two sons, Kevin (wife, Susan) Lux and Jeff (wife, Sandra) Lux, both of Beardstown; eight grandchildren, Rebecca (Molly) Flowers, Ben and Will Langdon, Liz (Antonio) Delgado, Allison (Josh) Hetzler, Adam (fiancée, Kristin Engelhardt), Jed (fiancée, Grace Narcisi) and Jake Lux; four great-grandchildren, Adeline and Ansel Hetzler and Peter and Lydia Delgado; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, and two brothers, Charlie and Fred Lux. Kenny graduated from Beardstown High School in the Class of 1950. He served in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict. He worked for CIPS as a substation electrician, retiring after a 40-year career. Kenny was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Beardstown and had a talent for singing. He enjoyed listening to music, working on small engines and playing in his vegetable garden. After retiring he was gifted the daily task of turning on the pizza oven at Benny's in Beardstown. He was loved by all and will be greatly missed by his family and friends. Private family services will be held with burial at Beardstown City Cemetery. An informal visitation will be from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday, May 17, 2020, at Colwell Memorial Home in Beardstown. Because of the current health situation and to comply with social-distancing requirements, a limited number of people will be permitted in the funeral home at one time. We are encouraging friends to leave a condolence or memory for the family on our website at colwellmemorialhome.com. Memorials have been suggested Cass/Schuyler Area Hospice.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier from May 16 to May 17, 2020.