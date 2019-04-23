Service Information Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home, Jacksonville Chapel 1100 Lincoln Ave. Jacksonville , IL 62650 (217)-243-4000 Visitation 5:00 PM - 6:00 PM Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home, Jacksonville Chapel 1100 Lincoln Ave. Jacksonville , IL 62650 View Map Memorial service 6:00 PM Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home, Jacksonville Chapel 1100 Lincoln Ave. Jacksonville , IL 62650 View Map Obituary Print Kenneth Eugene Wellenreiter (1941 - 2019) | Visit Guest Book

Kenneth Eugene Wellenreiter, 77, of Jacksonville passed away Monday morning, April 22, 2019, surrounded by his family at his home.



He was born June 12, 1941, in Jacksonville, the son of Henry and Thelma Grider Wellenreiter. He married Cherri Milliman on July 6, 1966, in New Berlin, and she survives.



He also is survived by four children, Melissa Lowe (husband, Tedd), Chante Gilmore, Chad Wellenreiter (girlfriend, Jennifer), and Tosha Wellenreiter, all of Jacksonville; five grandchildren, Jabril Amore (wife, Tasha), Salim Wali-Uddin (fiancé, Bailee Stephenson), Miriam Wali-Uddin, Audrey Lowe and Kaylee Wellenreiter, all of Jacksonville; a great-grandchild, Blakely Wali-Uddin of Jacksonville; a sister, Clara Maher of Springfield; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and a son, Kenneth Eugene "Gene" Wellenreiter Jr.



A 1959 graduate of Jacksonville High School, Kenneth served with the U.S. Army in Okinawa from 1963 to 1965. He worked several years at the National Food Store in Jacksonville prior to becoming a firefighter for the City of Jacksonville. He served with the Jacksonville Fire Department for more than 20 years, retiring as driver in 1992. During his retirement, Kenneth drove special education students for Jacksonville School District 117. Kenneth and his wife also served as foster parents to 45 children over a 10-year span.



Kenneth was a member of Harmony Lodge #3 AF & AM, Scottish Rite Valley of Springfield, Ansar Shrine, and the Rasna Shrine Club. He was a member and past worthy patron of Wilber Chapter, Order of Eastern Star, and was a former advisory board member to the Jacksonville Golden Assembly, Rainbow Girls. He loved fishing, woodworking and camping, through which he was involved in both the Good Sam Camping Club and the Retired Good Sam Camping Club.



Cremation has been accorded. Memorial services including Masonic rites, firefighter honors and military rites will be at 6 p.m. Wednesday, April 24, 2019, at Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home in Jacksonville. The family will meet friends at the funeral home from 5 p.m. Wednesday until the time of services. Private committal will be later at Murrayville Cemetery. Memorial gifts are suggested to Jacksonville Retired Fire Fighters Association or PAWS Animal Shelter. Condolences may be sent online at buchanancody.com. Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on Apr. 23, 2019

