Kenneth F. Hahn, 84, of Jacksonville died Monday, Sept. 9, 2019, at Heritage Health in Jacksonville.

Kenneth F. Hahn, 84, of Jacksonville died Monday, Sept. 9, 2019, at Heritage Health in Jacksonville.



He was born Nov. 24, 1934, in Havana, the son of Frank and Katherine Kolves Hahn. Kenneth married Gail Whewell on June 25, 1966, at Salem Lutheran Church in Jacksonville, and she preceded him in death on June 4, 2016.



Ken is survived by two daughters, Karen (Mike) Garrett of Jacksonville and Karole (Keith) Devlin of Bluffs; four grandchildren, Jason (Amanda) Garrett of Las Vegas, Nevada, Nicole Garrett of St. Louis, Missouri, and Tyler Devlin and Ashley Devlin of Bluffs; and two great-grandchildren, Jayce Ward and Jordyn Garrett. He was preceded in death by one sister, Lorraine Nordhausen.



Ken graduated from Bath-Lynchburg High School and attended Gem City Business College, receiving degrees in 1960 and 1961 for business and accounting. He worked for two years at F.S. and 10 years at Kaiser Supply Co. before establishing Hahn's Janitorial Service in 1973 in Jacksonville. He worked alongside his wife in that business until they retired in 2009.



Ken was a longtime, active member of Salem Lutheran Church, where he served as a Sunday school teacher, deacon and usher. He was a veteran of the United States Navy, having served both active duty and in the Reserve. Ken enjoyed trips to the family farm in Havana, reading and visiting with friends. He especially enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and watching their activities.



A funeral will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, at Salem Lutheran Church in Jacksonville, with burial at Manchester Cemetery. The family will meet friends from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Williamson Funeral Home in Jacksonville, and one hour prior to the service Friday at the church. Memorials are suggested to Salem Lutheran Church.

