MOUNT STERLING — KENNETH OLIVER "KENNY" DOWNS, 62 of Beardstown, died Sept. 4 in Mount Sterling. Private family services will be held with burial at Walnut Ridge Cemetery in Virginia. The family will meet with friends from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 8 at Colwell Memorial Home in Beardstown. Friends are encouraged to watch Kenny's services streaming live at 1 p.m., Sept. 8 on the funeral home website at www.colwellmemorialhome.com.