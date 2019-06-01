Kenneth S. Barger was born Jan. 10, 1938, to Clifford and Jessie Barger in West Frankfort. He went to live for eternity in heaven with His Savior and Lord on Wednesday, May 29, 2019.
He married Gayle Guerin on Aug. 16, 1959. She preceded him in death on Sept. 10, 1998. He married Terrill Hetzer on Aug. 9, 2003, in Roodhouse.
Surviving are his wife, Terrill of Murrayville; a brother-in-law, Craig (Peggy) Hetzer of Roodhouse; a niece, Alicia (Sean), and her daughter, Mary Grace Taylor, of White Hall; and a nephew, Austin Hetzer of West Palm Beach, Florida.
He was a graduate of Southern Illinois University-Carbondale and attended Southern Baptist Theological Seminary. He became pastor of Murrayville Baptist Church in 1979. Kenneth served as director of missions for Sandy Creek Baptist Association from 1984 to 1998. In 2003, he became pastor of Emmanuel Baptist Church of Roodhouse. Kenneth was known for portraying many Bible characters and secular historical figures such as Abraham Lincoln and William Jennings Bryan for churches and civic organizations.
A funeral will be at 11 a.m. Monday, June 3, 2019, at Daws Family Funeral Home in South Jacksonville with interment at Murrayville City Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. Monday until the time of the service at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to Sandy Creek Baptist Association or Murrayville-Woodson EMS. Condolences may be left online at dawsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on June 1, 2019