Kenny Bettis, 66, of Waverly died Saturday, July 27, 2019, at St. Johns Hospital in Springfield.
He was born Sept. 29, 1952, the son of the late Kenneth and Idella Duckwiler Bettis. He married Rosy Witham on Nov. 20, 1976, in Waverly, and she survives.
Also surviving are his children, Melissa Fairless (Andy) and Jame Bettis (Lindsey), all of Waverly; four grandchildren, Jonathan and Hannah Fairless and Connor and Carly Bettis, all of Waverly; his siblings, Charlotte Eyer and Roger Bettis (Alice), all of Waverly; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and two sisters, Avalee McGee and Becky Copelin.
Kenny was a 1972 graduate of Waverly High School. He was a well-known and well-loved plumber in the Waverly area for many years. Kenny loved to play pool, garden, camp and fish and loved spending time with his grandchildren.
The family will host a Celebration of Life from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, at Waverly American Legion. Memorials may be made to Rosy Bettis, c/o Neece-Airsman-Hires Funeral Home, 349 Tanner St., Waverly, IL 62692. Condolences may be sent to the family online at airsman-hires.com.
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on July 30, 2019