Kenny H. Wood, 77, of Jacksonville, passed away Thursday, April 11, 2019, at the Memorial Medical Center in Springfield.



He was born Dec. 7, 1941, in rural Morgan County, the son of Raymond and Nettie Mildred Farmer Wood. He married Linda Coop on Feb. 14, 1969 in Virginia, and she survives.



He is also survived by two sons, Danny Wood (Susan) and Donny "Racer" Wood (Michelle), both of Jacksonville; four grandchildren, Kody, Klay, Zoe and Daisy Wood, all of Jacksonville; two brothers, Butch Wood (Laura) and Jack Wood (Janet), both of Jacksonville; a sister, Patsy Burke (Marty) of Woodson; and numerous nieces and nephews.



He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Betty Samples; and three brothers, David Woods, Leo Woods and Bobby Wood.



Kenny worked as a truck driver for K.E. Vas, Western Commercial Transport, Trans Illinois Express, and 7up Bottling for many years prior to being disabled. He assisted his son, Racer, with the operation of Wood Wheels for the past 25 years. He enjoyed rooting for his grandkids at sporting events and taking a trip for some riverboat gambling. Kenny never met a stranger and was blessed with the gift of gab.



Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Wednesday at the Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home in Jacksonville with burial in Ebenezer Cemetery, north of Jacksonville. The family will meet friends at the funeral home from 12 Noon Wednesday until the time of services. Per Kenny's request, casual attire is requested. Memorial gifts are suggested to . Condolences may be sent online at www.buchanancody.com

