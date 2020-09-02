1/1
Keota Kathryn Shouse
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Keota's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Keota Kathryn Shouse, 89, of Jacksonville died Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020, at Jacksonville Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

She was born July 24, 1931, in Kane, the daughter of Edward Lee and Eva Marie Winters Stevens. She married William Robert "Bill" Shouse on Dec. 28, 1952, in Jacksonville, and he preceded her in death on June 25, 2000.

She is survived by two sons and two daughters, Rock W. (Deanna) Shouse of Springfield, Keota "Kodie" (David) Shillings of Jacksonville, Kim (Darrell) Brown of Jacksonville and Henry "Hank" Shouse of Chicago; nine grandchildren, Beau (Lacy) Shillings, Kara (Kevin) Franke, Judd (Shelly) Shillings, Chelsea Heinemann (Doug Perabeau), Lauren Shouse, Will Shouse, Sunshine (Ed) Dawdy, Chris (Kelly) Hoots and Matthew (Jessica) Harris; 26 great-grandchildren; three great-great-granddaughters; and one sister, Barbara Lee Gonzalez of St. Louis, Missouri. She was preceded in death by her mother and stepfather who raised her, Eva Marie and Arthur "Bud" Burns; her husband; one sister, Christena Marie Smith; and two brothers, Russell Louis Stevens and George Edward Stevens (surviving wife, Ann of Traverse City, Michigan).

Mrs. Shouse was a 1949 graduate of Jacksonville High School and she always said she loved every person in her class. After graduating, she went to work for Dr. A.M. Paisley. She then began work for the University of Illinois Business Department, working part-time for the Landscape Architecture Department and the Arts Department. Returning to Jacksonville, she worked for Dr. Garm Norbury and Dr. Sara Clark, then for attorney Bill Wilson. Following that, she worked for Ivan Garrison, director of Special Education at Jacksonville High School, before retiring as secretary to Max Roegge, president of First National Bank, in 1977. Keota was a member of Passavant Hospital Auxiliary and First Baptist Church, and was a past chairman of the March of Dimes and past president of the National Secretary Association. She enjoyed sewing, crafts and playing bridge with the 49'ers. She especially loved spending time with her grandchildren. In her lifetime, Keota touched the lives of many, many people.

Per her wishes, cremation rites will be accorded. A private family service will be held, with burial at Diamond Grove Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the Alzheimer's Association. Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home in Jacksonville is assisting the family. Condolences may be left at buchanancody.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier from Sep. 2 to Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home, Jacksonville Chapel - Jacksonville
1100 Lincoln Ave.
Jacksonville, IL 62650
(217) 243-4000
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

8 entries
September 1, 2020
Mother you helped me when I needed it...you supported me when I was down and brightened my spirit when I was blue and introduced me to Jesus Christ...you helped push me when I need a push with my studies...you gave me advice whether I wanted it or not and you showed me how to love and how to give love back... I will miss you mom cause you are the Rocks’ rock and always have been and always will be, I love you and will miss more than life itself...
Rock Shouse
Son
September 1, 2020
Rest In Peace Mona, we will all miss you. Thank you for letting us be apart of your life and family, we are forever grateful. To your family, we are sorry for your loss-you are in our thoughts and prayers.
Christopher Hoots
Family
September 1, 2020
She had a positive outlook and was fun to be around when she was younger. She was a good aunt and I always enjoyed her company.
Jack Shouse
September 1, 2020
Jodie. Kim, Hank, Rock, I’m sorry to hear about your mom. Praying for you all.
Rita Vanhyning
September 1, 2020
Sorry for the family’s loss. Keota was a great women. Always enjoyed spending time with her, she made me feel welcomed and loved. She will be missed.
Cindy Molloy
Friend
September 1, 2020
Mona, we love you and miss you. I'm grateful to have met you. I will miss your sense of humor. Rest in peace.
Jessica Harris
Grandchild
September 1, 2020
So sorry to hear of the loss of your mom, grandma, great grandma, and great-great grandma. What a wonderful lady! Cherish the memories and hold them close in your heart. Prayers for the family.
Kathy Newbery
Friend
September 1, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful woman. She touched so many lives. We will love you and miss you always.
Deanna Shouse
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved