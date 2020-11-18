1/1
Kermit Glenn Reside
1921 - 2020
Kermit Glenn Reside, 99, of Jacksonville died Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, at his home.

He was born Sept. 14, 1921, in Pleasant Plains, the son of John and Sarah Connor Reside. He married Arleen Claire Wholley on May 6, 1945, and she preceded him in death on Dec. 22, 2003, after 58 years of marriage.

He is survived by three sons and one daughter, Dr. Glenn (Karin) Reside of Chapel Hill, North Carolina, Bruce Reside of Marietta, Georgia, David (Alison) Reside of Silver Springs, Maryland, and Diane (Steve) Farmer of Jacksonville; seven grandchildren, Dr. Jonathan Reside and Connor Reside, both of Chapel Hill, North Carolina, Elizabeth Farmer of St. Louis, Harrison Reside and Hunter Reside, both of Marietta, Georgia, Sarah Reside of New Orleans, Louisiana, and Jack Reside of Silver Springs, Maryland; one great-grandson, Charlie Reside of Marietta, Georgia; and one sister, Joan Kaplan of Springfield. He was preceded in death by his wife; five brothers, Willard, John, Donald, Kenneth and Thomas; and one sister, Peggy Dodd.

Mr. Reside was baptized into the Methodist faith. He was a World War II veteran of the U.S. Navy, serving as a Seabee on the Aleutian Islands. He taught at Jacksonville High School for 28 years, in industrial arts, wood shop and the work-study program. He also served as department head of the vocational department. He retired from JHS in 1979 and, in 1981, he began working for the Illinois State Police as an engineering technician, retiring from there in 1990.

A graveside service will be at 1 p.m. Friday at Diamond Grove Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the Jacksonville Area Center for Independent Living (JACIL) Disability Awareness Fund. Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home in Jacksonville is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left at buchanancody.com.



MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
20
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Diamond Grove Cemetery
November 17, 2020
Growing up there are not a lot of my friends parents that stand out to me but Kermit and Arleen always made me feel at home. They had conversations with us, they treated me like family, Rest in peace Kermit you will be missed.





Doug Peak
Friend
November 17, 2020
Glenn and family
So sorry to hear this about your Dad. I have great memories of your folks and mine going to all our games together.You all are in my thoughts and prayers.
Dave and Judy Watt
Judy watt
Classmate
November 17, 2020
A great teacher, I use the skills I was taught
In wood shop 1964 to 1968, every day of my life. He was always strict but fair,
I’m am so sorry to hear of his passing, but remember he has left his students with many skills
We will never forget
Ron Barber
Student
