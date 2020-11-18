Kermit Glenn Reside, 99, of Jacksonville died Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, at his home.

He was born Sept. 14, 1921, in Pleasant Plains, the son of John and Sarah Connor Reside. He married Arleen Claire Wholley on May 6, 1945, and she preceded him in death on Dec. 22, 2003, after 58 years of marriage.

He is survived by three sons and one daughter, Dr. Glenn (Karin) Reside of Chapel Hill, North Carolina, Bruce Reside of Marietta, Georgia, David (Alison) Reside of Silver Springs, Maryland, and Diane (Steve) Farmer of Jacksonville; seven grandchildren, Dr. Jonathan Reside and Connor Reside, both of Chapel Hill, North Carolina, Elizabeth Farmer of St. Louis, Harrison Reside and Hunter Reside, both of Marietta, Georgia, Sarah Reside of New Orleans, Louisiana, and Jack Reside of Silver Springs, Maryland; one great-grandson, Charlie Reside of Marietta, Georgia; and one sister, Joan Kaplan of Springfield. He was preceded in death by his wife; five brothers, Willard, John, Donald, Kenneth and Thomas; and one sister, Peggy Dodd.

Mr. Reside was baptized into the Methodist faith. He was a World War II veteran of the U.S. Navy, serving as a Seabee on the Aleutian Islands. He taught at Jacksonville High School for 28 years, in industrial arts, wood shop and the work-study program. He also served as department head of the vocational department. He retired from JHS in 1979 and, in 1981, he began working for the Illinois State Police as an engineering technician, retiring from there in 1990.

A graveside service will be at 1 p.m. Friday at Diamond Grove Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the Jacksonville Area Center for Independent Living (JACIL) Disability Awareness Fund. Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home in Jacksonville is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left at buchanancody.com.