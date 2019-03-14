Obituary Print Kevin Cordell Stice (1960 - 2019) | Visit Guest Book

WHITE HALL — Kevin Cordell Stice, our beloved brother, son and uncle, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, March 12, 2019. He passed away of natural causes at his home.



Kevin was born May 8, 1960, in Beardstown, the ninth of 11 children of Cordell and Theresa Rosetta Robinson Stice.



He is survived by his siblings, Judy (the late Ronald) Hadden of Jacksonville, Rosalee (Cecil) Lyons of Alsey, Teresa (Kelvin) Kelso of Jacksonville, Sara (Matthew) Peterson of Divernon, William (Amy) Stice of Chatham, Victor (JoAnn) Stice of Roodhouse, George (Rhonda Walker) Stice of White Hall and Arthur Ray Stice of Winchester; 29 nieces and nephews; and 31 great-nieces and great-nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Danny Stice; a sister, Joyce Roberts; and a niece, Terry Lyons.



Kevin graduated in 1978 from North Greene High School. An avid Oakland fan, he loved his Raiders and Athletics and often was seen wearing their hats, jerseys and shirts. He enjoyed mushrooming and loved spending time with family.



A funeral will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 16, 2019, at Airsman-Hires Funeral Home in White Hall with burial at Winchester City Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. Saturday until the service time. Memorials are suggested to the World War II Memorial Fund or Mandy's Whine and Bark of White Hall. Condolences may be left online at airsman-hires.com. Funeral Home Airsman-Hires Funeral Home - White Hall

234 N. Main St.

White Hall , IL 62092

