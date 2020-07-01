WHITE HALL — Kevin Eugene Holder, 49, of White Hall passed away Sunday, June 28, 2020, at his residence.

He was born May 8, 1971, in Jerseyville, the son of Alfred Holder and Jo Catherine Holder.

He is survived by his mother, Jo Catherine Holder of White Hall; his father, Alfred Holder of Roodhouse; a daughter, Shania Gilleland of Roodhouse; a grandchild on the way, Luca Eugene Ross; three sisters, Melissa Davis of Jacksonville, Rhonda Holder of Jacksonville and Crystal Holder of White Hall; a brother, Greg Holder of White Hall; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a brother, Ryan Kraushaar.

Kevin was employed by Wrights Tree Service, where he has worked for several years. He enjoyed darts, being outdoors, hunting and fishing. He loved spending time with his family and friends.

A funeral will be at noon Friday, July 3, 2020, at Airsman-Hires Funeral Home in White Hall with burial to follow at White Hall Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. Friday until the time of services at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the family, c/o Shania Gilleland. Condolences may be left online at airsman-hires.com.