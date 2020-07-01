Kevin Eugene Holder
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Kevin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

WHITE HALL — Kevin Eugene Holder, 49, of White Hall passed away Sunday, June 28, 2020, at his residence.

He was born May 8, 1971, in Jerseyville, the son of Alfred Holder and Jo Catherine Holder.

He is survived by his mother, Jo Catherine Holder of White Hall; his father, Alfred Holder of Roodhouse; a daughter, Shania Gilleland of Roodhouse; a grandchild on the way, Luca Eugene Ross; three sisters, Melissa Davis of Jacksonville, Rhonda Holder of Jacksonville and Crystal Holder of White Hall; a brother, Greg Holder of White Hall; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a brother, Ryan Kraushaar.

Kevin was employed by Wrights Tree Service, where he has worked for several years. He enjoyed darts, being outdoors, hunting and fishing. He loved spending time with his family and friends.

A funeral will be at noon Friday, July 3, 2020, at Airsman-Hires Funeral Home in White Hall with burial to follow at White Hall Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. Friday until the time of services at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the family, c/o Shania Gilleland. Condolences may be left online at airsman-hires.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier from Jul. 1 to Jul. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Airsman-Hires Funeral Home - White Hall
234 N. Main St.
White Hall, IL 62092
(217) 374-2337
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved