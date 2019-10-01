VIRGINIA — Kevin Lee Donaldson, 46, of Virginia died Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield.
He was born May 17, 1973, in Jacksonville, the son of Russell and Clover (Dobson) Donaldson.
He is survived by his mother, Clover Donaldson; a brother, Steven Donaldson; a sister, Cindy (Jason) Smith, all of Ashland; aunts, Beverly Roach and Shirley Dobson; nieces and nephews, Shelby and Kace Donaldson and Landon, Isabella and Hudson Smith; cousins, Michael and David Dobson and Willie Donaldson; and his special friend, Denise. He was preceded in death by his father and two uncles.
Kevin was a 1991 graduate of A-C Central High School. His love for horses inspired him to go to farrier school and he graduated from Midwest Horseshoeing School in Macomb. He owned and operated Donaldson's Farrier Business and he also worked as a meat cutter at JBS in Beardstown for many years. He enjoyed coyote hunting, ATV and dirt bike riding, fishing and helping on the family farm. He enjoyed music of all kinds and loved hanging out with his friends listening to country music. He especially loved his dogs, Jonesy and Bugs.
A funeral will be at 4 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, at Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home in Virginia. Visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Thursday, prior to the service, at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Ashland Cemetery. Memorial gifts are suggested to Cass County Food Pantry. Condolences may be sent online at buchanancody.com.
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on Oct. 1, 2019