Kim A. Troyer (1953 - 2020)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kim A. Troyer.
Service Information
Daws Family Funeral Home, South Jacksonville
508 West Vandalia Rd
South Jacksonville, IL
62650
(217)-243-0444
Obituary
Send Flowers

Kim A. Troyer, 66, of South Jacksonville passed away peacefully Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, at his residence, surrounded by family.

He was born Aug. 29, 1953, in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, the son of Ralph and Elinor Selders Troyer. He married Tina M. Staton on Sept. 23, 2018, in Jacksonville.

Kim retired from Morgan County Sheriff's Department after 36 years. He was a member of First Christian Church in Jacksonville, Moose Lodge in Jacksonville and Ansar Shriners.

Surviving are his wife, Tina Troyer of South Jacksonville; children, Craig (Ginger) Troyer of Springfield, Amy (fiancé, Jason Parnell) Troyer of Jacksonville, Chad Moore of Winchester and Megan Moore of Jacksonville; grandchildren, Blake, Ellie, and Addie Troyer, Madison Davis, Gracie and Grant Moore, Presley Bates, and a baby on the way, Maddox Parnell; and sisters, Margo (Jim) Hollingsworth and Kay Troyer, both of Texas. He was preceded in death by his parents and a grandson, Griffin Troyer.

As per Kim's wishes and with the imminent arrival of baby Maddox, a celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorials are suggested to or Morgan County Sheriff's Department's Shop with a Cop. Condolences may be left online at dawsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on Jan. 9, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.