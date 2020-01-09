Kim A. Troyer, 66, of South Jacksonville passed away peacefully Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, at his residence, surrounded by family.
He was born Aug. 29, 1953, in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, the son of Ralph and Elinor Selders Troyer. He married Tina M. Staton on Sept. 23, 2018, in Jacksonville.
Kim retired from Morgan County Sheriff's Department after 36 years. He was a member of First Christian Church in Jacksonville, Moose Lodge in Jacksonville and Ansar Shriners.
Surviving are his wife, Tina Troyer of South Jacksonville; children, Craig (Ginger) Troyer of Springfield, Amy (fiancé, Jason Parnell) Troyer of Jacksonville, Chad Moore of Winchester and Megan Moore of Jacksonville; grandchildren, Blake, Ellie, and Addie Troyer, Madison Davis, Gracie and Grant Moore, Presley Bates, and a baby on the way, Maddox Parnell; and sisters, Margo (Jim) Hollingsworth and Kay Troyer, both of Texas. He was preceded in death by his parents and a grandson, Griffin Troyer.
As per Kim's wishes and with the imminent arrival of baby Maddox, a celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorials are suggested to or Morgan County Sheriff's Department's Shop with a Cop. Condolences may be left online at dawsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on Jan. 9, 2020