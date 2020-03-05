Kimberly A. Pate (1968 - 2020)
Guest Book
  • "So sorry to hear of Kim's passing. We know that she is..."
    - Brendt Ramsey
  • "So sorry to hear of Kim's passing. Although, she is present..."
    - Brendt Ramsey
  • "Lewis-so sorry to see that your daughters passed and my..."
    - Fred Blackburn
  • "Greg and family. I knew Kim from high school. She was such..."
    - Kelli Carmack
  • "Lew,Shirley,& Family, So sorry to hear of Kim's passing...."
    - Russ Brown
Service Information
Daws Family Funeral Home, South Jacksonville
508 West Vandalia Rd
South Jacksonville, IL
62650
(217)-243-0444
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Daws Family Funeral Home, South Jacksonville
508 West Vandalia Rd
South Jacksonville, IL 62650
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
7:00 PM
Daws Family Funeral Home, South Jacksonville
508 West Vandalia Rd
South Jacksonville, IL 62650
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Kimberly A. Pate, 51, of Jacksonville passed away Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at her residence.

She was born Nov. 10, 1968, the daughter of Lewis L. Pate and Sharon L. Dionne Buggee.

Surviving are her parents, Lew (Shirley) Pate of Jacksonville and Sharon (Roy) Buggee of Jacksonville; siblings, Dr. Greg (Robbins) Pate of Gig Harbor, Washington, Diane Evans of Jacksonville and Dana Wright of Glendale, Arizona; nieces and nephews, Hannah Pate of Jacksonville, Michael, Adam and Landon Pate of Gig Harbor, Washington, Blaine Larson of Auburn and Brooke Hoots of Murrayville; aunts and uncles, Harry (Vicky) Pate of Murrayville, Jim (Sheila) Pate of Woodson, Marty (Steve) Morthole of Jacksonville, Neal Dionne of Grand Rapids, Michigan, and Bruce Dionne of Jacksonville; several cousins; and her best friend/caregiver, Elba Smith of Jacksonville. She was preceded in death by two aunts, Jane Pate Ornellas and Vicky Pate.

Kim was a member of Murrayville Baptist Church. She competed in Ms. Wheelchair of Illinois and won the title. She then competed at the national level in West Virginia and received the Ms. Congeniality prize. She loved her work and spending time with her family. Kim was a competitive card player and was devoted about sending birthday cards and cards for special events.

A memorial service will be at 7 p.m. Friday, March 6, 2020, at Daws Family Funeral Home in South Jacksonville. Visitation will be from 5 p.m. Friday until the time of services at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to Murrayville Baptist Church or the donor's choice. Condolences may be left online at dawsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2020
bullet Smith
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.