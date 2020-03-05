Kimberly A. Pate, 51, of Jacksonville passed away Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at her residence.

She was born Nov. 10, 1968, the daughter of Lewis L. Pate and Sharon L. Dionne Buggee.

Surviving are her parents, Lew (Shirley) Pate of Jacksonville and Sharon (Roy) Buggee of Jacksonville; siblings, Dr. Greg (Robbins) Pate of Gig Harbor, Washington, Diane Evans of Jacksonville and Dana Wright of Glendale, Arizona; nieces and nephews, Hannah Pate of Jacksonville, Michael, Adam and Landon Pate of Gig Harbor, Washington, Blaine Larson of Auburn and Brooke Hoots of Murrayville; aunts and uncles, Harry (Vicky) Pate of Murrayville, Jim (Sheila) Pate of Woodson, Marty (Steve) Morthole of Jacksonville, Neal Dionne of Grand Rapids, Michigan, and Bruce Dionne of Jacksonville; several cousins; and her best friend/caregiver, Elba Smith of Jacksonville. She was preceded in death by two aunts, Jane Pate Ornellas and Vicky Pate.

Kim was a member of Murrayville Baptist Church. She competed in Ms. Wheelchair of Illinois and won the title. She then competed at the national level in West Virginia and received the Ms. Congeniality prize. She loved her work and spending time with her family. Kim was a competitive card player and was devoted about sending birthday cards and cards for special events.

A memorial service will be at 7 p.m. Friday, March 6, 2020, at Daws Family Funeral Home in South Jacksonville. Visitation will be from 5 p.m. Friday until the time of services at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to Murrayville Baptist Church or the donor's choice. Condolences may be left online at dawsfuneralhome.com.