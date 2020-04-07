CARROLLTON — Kimberly "Kim" Handlin Schmidt, 58, died unexpectedly Saturday, April 4, 2020, at her home in Eldred.

Born in Carrollton on Sept. 14, 1961, she was the daughter of the late Thomas C. Handlin and Shirley Evans Handlin of Eldred.

Surviving aside from her mother are a daughter, Nicole (husband, David) Wolfley of Eldred; grandchildren, Maisy, Millie and Molly; a brother, Thomas Kelly (wife, Cathy) Handlin of Eldred; and a nephew, Randy Handlin of Jerseyville.

Kim was a registered nurse for 38 years, having earned a bachelor's degree in nursing in 2010 and completed her master's degree in nursing in 2013. She also held nursing licenses in several states, on top of various certifications. Currently, she was working for Blue Cross/Blue Shield in Springfield as a holistic health specialist. She was a 47-year member of Eldred Baptist Church. Kim enjoyed using Facebook to keep in touch with friends and family, and she loved her grandchildren as well as her entire family dearly. But she loved to spoil the grandchildren most of all.

Because of regulations at this critical time, services will be private. The family would like to mention honorary pallbearers for Kim — Jay Newton, Jeff Newton, Kevin Brannan, Tim Preston and David Carr. Memorial donations are suggested to the family. If you wish you can mail them to the funeral home at P.O. Box 112, Carrollton, IL 62016. Condolences may be left online at airsman-hires.com.