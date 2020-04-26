Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kirby L. Kitner. View Sign Service Information Williamson Funeral Home 1405 Lincoln Avenue Jacksonville , IL 62650 (217)-243-1010 Send Flowers Obituary

Kirby L. Kitner, 72, of Jacksonville, passed away the afternoon of April 20, 2020, at Passavant Area Hospital. True to form, his last thoughts were of his family and friends.



Kirby was devoted to his family and put them above all else. He is survived by his son, Wes Kitner; daughter, Kara (Eddie) DuBois; grandchildren, Alivia and Finley DuBois; partner in life, Dana Ryan; and brother, Kerry (Janet) Kitner. He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Margaret Kitner.



Never one to pass up a good garage sale, Kirby was known for his love of rusty treasures and regularly gifted fun finds to his kids and grandkids. A skilled mechanic who could fix most anything, he frequently put his abilities to use in service of others. He was a proud Eagle Scout. Kirby loved belting out a good Marty Robbins tune, spending time with his granddaughters and enjoying the faithful companionship of his dogs. He was well-known around town and loved to convene with the great minds who gather at the Loop Barber Shop.



Kirby served in the U.S. Army in Vietnam and often noted that "we were winning when I left." He regularly observed the anniversary of the Tet Offensive, one of the largest military campaigns of the war. Kirby retired from the State of Illinois, where he was a securities examiner.



A memorial service will be held at Camp Butler National Cemetery in Springfield, at a later date. Donations in Kirby's memory may be made to PAWS in Jacksonville or your local animal shelter. Williamson Funeral Home in Jacksonville is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be left online at Kirby L. Kitner, 72, of Jacksonville, passed away the afternoon of April 20, 2020, at Passavant Area Hospital. True to form, his last thoughts were of his family and friends.Kirby was devoted to his family and put them above all else. He is survived by his son, Wes Kitner; daughter, Kara (Eddie) DuBois; grandchildren, Alivia and Finley DuBois; partner in life, Dana Ryan; and brother, Kerry (Janet) Kitner. He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Margaret Kitner.Never one to pass up a good garage sale, Kirby was known for his love of rusty treasures and regularly gifted fun finds to his kids and grandkids. A skilled mechanic who could fix most anything, he frequently put his abilities to use in service of others. He was a proud Eagle Scout. Kirby loved belting out a good Marty Robbins tune, spending time with his granddaughters and enjoying the faithful companionship of his dogs. He was well-known around town and loved to convene with the great minds who gather at the Loop Barber Shop.Kirby served in the U.S. Army in Vietnam and often noted that "we were winning when I left." He regularly observed the anniversary of the Tet Offensive, one of the largest military campaigns of the war. Kirby retired from the State of Illinois, where he was a securities examiner.A memorial service will be held at Camp Butler National Cemetery in Springfield, at a later date. Donations in Kirby's memory may be made to PAWS in Jacksonville or your local animal shelter. Williamson Funeral Home in Jacksonville is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be left online at www.airsman-hires.com. Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on Apr. 26, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to Today's Obituaries for Jacksonville Journal-Courier Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close