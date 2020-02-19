GREENFIELD — Kitty Ann Lansaw, 61, of Greenfield died Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, at Jersey Community Hospital.

She was born March 13, 1958, in Carrollton to Ronald I. and Josephine E. (Laris) Lansaw.

Surviving is one sister, Dianna "Dee" Lansaw; two brothers, Roger (Marcia) and John (Susan), all of Greenfield; two nephews, Carey (Heather) and Jeremy (Christine); two nieces, Lydia and Belle; two great-nephews, Hayden and Jacob; and four great-nieces, Naomi, Elaina, Adeline and Leah, all of Greenfield; her best friend, Virginia Leggett; and her cat, Harley Jo.

Kitty was a 1976 graduate of Greenfield High School. She worked at Hertzberg Book Bindery and Capital Records before retiring from the State of Illinois after 27 years of service. She was an avid St. Louis Cardinals, Chicago Bears and Greenfield-Northwestern Tigers fan and followed her nieces' and nephews' activities closely. She loved cats and dogs, and enjoyed drinking coffee and socializing with friends and neighbors. She will be missed.

A funeral will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, at Shields-Bishop Funeral Home in Greenfield. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Hickory Grove Cemetery near Wrights. Memorials are suggested to the Multiple Sclerosis Foundation. Online condolences can be left at shields-bishopfh.com.