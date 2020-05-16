BEARDSTOWN – Krysta Lynn Logsdon, 61, of Beardstown, passed away Thursday, May 14, 2020 at her home.She was born January 24, 1959 in Beardstown, the daughter of Elmer Dale "Bub" Logsdon and Phyllis Nadine Seaborn Logsdon.She is survived by two sons, Adam Edward Hoover of Osage Beach, MO and Alex Michael Thomas of Beardstown; two brothers, Dana Kim (Tari) Logsdon and Matthew Dale (Georgeann) Logsdon, all of Beardstown; nieces and nephews, Kimberly Gail Logsdon, Ryan Dale (Staci) Logsdon, Lacy Breeanne Logsdon and Tyler Matthew Logsdon; great-niece, Danagail Korynn Parrish; great-nephew, Caden Dale Logsdon; close friend, Lynn Walker; and her black lab, Baby. She was preceded in death by her parents.Ms. Logsdon was a 1977 graduate of Beardstown High School. Alongside her brothers, she owned and operated Logsdon Tug Service and Elmer Logsdon River Construction in Beardstown. Lynn had a love for rock and roll music and the outdoors, whether it was boating and water skiing on the Illinois River, gardening and planting flowers or taking a trail ride on horseback on the family farm. She was gifted at drawing and cooking, especially peach honey and her special spaghetti sauce. But, Lynn's most admired gift was her generous "heart of gold" and willingness to always be there for others in their time of need.Due to the current health situation, a private graveside service will be held at Beardstown City Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to Cholangiocarcinoma Foundation, c/o Sager Funeral Home, 202 East 8th Street, Beardstown, IL 62618. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.sagerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier from May 16 to May 17, 2020.