SPRINGFIELD — L. Milton McClure, 77, of Springfield and formerly of Beardstown passed away on Friday, July 12, 2019, at his home.
He was born Aug. 23, 1941, in Chicago to Lloyd Milton McClure and Margaret Steadman McClure.
He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Suzanne (Monts) McClure; three children, Merredith (Alan) Dodds of Champaign, Lloyd M. "Trey" (Dhey) McClure of Chicago and Kelly (Eric) Grady of Mount Sterling; four grandchildren, Benjamin Dodds and Caroline Dodds of Dallas, Texas, and Carlee and Camryn Grady of Mount Sterling; one brother, George S. (Wyllia) McClure of Beardstown; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and a son, L. Matthew McClure.
Mr. McClure graduated from Beardstown High School in the Class of 1959. He graduated from the University of Illinois with a degree in accountancy and from University of Illinois College of Law. He was a member of Sigma Chi Fraternity, being named in 2012 as a Significant Sig. After graduation, he worked as a CPA for Arthur Anderson Accounting Firm in Chicago before he was called into service in the U.S. Army and served in Vietnam, earning a Bronze Star. He then returned to Beardstown, where he joined the family law firm and practiced law for 45 years, retiring in 2014.
Mr. McClure was a member of the Board of Regents for the State of Illinois from 1982 to 1993. He was a member of Cass Lodge #23 AF&AM in Beardstown, serving as master of the lodge in 1983; ANSAR Shrine, serving as potentate in 2000; and the Royal Order of Jesters. He was a member of First United Methodist Church in Beardstown and an associate member of First United Methodist Church in Springfield. He was a certified lay speaker for the United Methodist Church.
Services are under the direction of Bisch Funeral Home West, 2931 S. Koke Mill Road, Springfield. Cass Lodge #23 AF&AM will conduct Masonic rites at 1:45 p.m. Sunday, July 21, 2019, at the funeral home, where a brief memorial service will be at 2 p.m. Sunday with visitation following until 5 p.m. A private family burial with military honors will be at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to . Tributes and condolences may be left for the family online on bischfuneralhomewest.com's Life Remembered Story page.
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on July 17, 2019