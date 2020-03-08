PATTERSON - LaDonna Jean Arnold, 84, of Patterson, passed away Thursday, March 5, 2020 at White Hall Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
She was born April 8, 1935, in Hillview, the daughter of Lewis and Nellie Kendrick Bunting. She married Charles Arnold July 18, 1953, in Hillview, and he preceded her in death Oct. 12, 2009.
She is survived by two sons, Alan Arnold of Patterson and David (Donna) Arnold of Springfield; a daughter, Michele Peters of Patterson; seven grandchildren, Jennifer, Samantha, Brian and Kimberly Arnold, Amanda Sidwell, Kayla Davis and Kendra Murphy; seven great-grandchildren, Bradyn, Darion, Rylee, Keaton, Lucas, Mia and Harper. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; three brothers, Carl, Cleo, and Marvin Bunting; four sisters, Loraine Powell, Neva Brasel, Rose Bigham and Vera Lou King; and a son-in-law, John Peters.
LaDonna was a member of Hillview Baptist Church. She enjoyed reading books, music and spending time with her family.
Funeral services will be held noon Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at Airsman-Hires Funeral Home in White Hall with burial to follow at Pine Tree Cemetery in Patterson. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Wednesday at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to White Hall Nursing & Rehabilitation Center Activity Fund. Condolences may be left online at www.airsman-hires.com.
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on Mar. 8, 2020