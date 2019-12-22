Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Landon Draper Davenport. View Sign Service Information Niebur Funeral Home - Pittsfield 530 West Adams Pittsfield , IL 62363 (217)-285-5505 Celebration of Life 2:00 PM The Crossing Church Pike County 28842 State Highway 107 Griggsville , IL View Map Send Flowers Obituary

PITTSFIELD - Landon Draper Davenport, 14, passed away Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019.



Landon was born on Oct. 7, 2005, in Indianapolis, Indiana, to Chris and Christy Davenport. Landon has two sisters, Jessey and Seren, who he would passionately adore one minute, then gleefully aggravate the next.



Landon relished his schooling at the Illinois School for the Deaf in Jacksonville, with unwavering support for his hometown schools in Pittsfield. His free time typically was absorbed with high-stakes UNO card games, full-contact thumb wars, memorizing Veggie Tale movies, and being the perpetual jokester. He was the official hugger at Liberty Village in Pittsfield, an honorary associate at Walmart in Pittsfield, and an honorary firefighter #33 with Pittsfield Fire Department. Landon also single-handedly manipulated the world's ketchup supply and demand with his need to eat it with everything. Landon loved adventures. He could swim like a fish, showed no fear on his bike, and he never met an intimidating roller coaster.



Landon had a passion for people. He had an uncanny ability to read personalities. He could see hurt, he could sense pain, and he would stop people in their tracks to render love when it was the one thing someone truly needed in that moment. He could turn frowns into smiles, tears into chuckles, and cold hearts into unguarded inlets into the soul.



Landon understood that everyone has a story. He understood those stories are not always open and available for public consumption. He understood that a person could be hurting desperately on the inside while wearing a façade, covering pain in fear of displaying vulnerability. Landon understood that, in those situations, the best prescribed medicine is love, more importantly, unconditional love. Landon loved deeply in the moment, like you were the only person on the planet. He would look at you, lock eyes, smile, and love with abandon. You were powerless to his capture. Landon's love was an imitation of what one will experience through a personal relationship with his Savior, Jesus! Landon would want you to know that God's love is totally and completely void of conditions. God has never turned anyone away.



Landon was preceded in death by a stillborn brother, Joshua. He is survived by his sisters, Seren and Jessey; his parents, Chris and Christy Davenport; his grandparents, Ray and Judy Davenport of Pittsfield, Mike and Pat Cusick of Leesburg, Florida, and Tom and Pat Bruce of China Grove, North Carolina; his great-grandmother, Ruth Tesneary of Johnson City, Tennessee; and many cousins, aunts and uncles.



