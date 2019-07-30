Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Larry A. Northrop. View Sign Service Information Coonrod Funeral Home 107 East Cross Street Winchester , IL 62694 (217)-742-3219 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Coonrod Funeral Home 107 East Cross Street Winchester , IL 62694 View Map Funeral 1:30 PM Coonrod Funeral Home 107 East Cross Street Winchester , IL 62694 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

WINCHESTER — Larry A. Northrop, 80, of Winchester passed away Saturday, July 27, 2019, surrounded by loved ones at St. John's Hospital in Springfield.



He was born Jan. 3, 1939, near Alsey, the son of the late Wayne and Faye Hosack Northrop.



He leaves behind his children, Gary (Twila) Northrop of Winchester, Janet Kirbach of Jacksonville, Rodney Northrop of Kentucky, Kathie (Kenny) Huson of Virden, Mark Crain of Winchester and Amy (Libby) Ford of St. Charles, Missouri. Also surviving are his 14 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; his beloved sister, Retha (Clem) Anders of Winchester; and a sister-in-law, Arlene Northrop of Wood River.



Preceding him in death were his brother, Harry Lee Northrop; and his longtime companion, Betty Jo Evans.



Larry worked as a truck driver for Equipment Trucking in Winchester for 34 years. He also was was an avid harness race horse owner and breeder for 35 years. His proudest moment was when his horse Winchester Best won on Super Night in Chicago. He served his country in the U.S. Army. He loved going for long rides with Retha and Clem, Music in the Park and listening to Tim and Tammy sing gospel songs. Larry's greatest loves were his children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and race horses, and sometimes not in that order.



A funeral will be at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019, at Coonrod Funeral Home in Winchester. Burial with military honors will be at Glasgow Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to Winchester EMS or Scott County Nursing Center. Condolences may be sent to the family at airsman-hires.com. Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on July 30, 2019

