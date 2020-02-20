BEARDSTOWN — Larry Dean Briney, 85, of Beardstown died Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, at his home.

He was born Nov. 13, 1934, in Bluff City, the son of Ernest and Daisy Fisher Briney. He married Betty Fair on Dec. 12, 1989.

He is survived by his wife, Betty Fair Briney of Beardstown; his children, Scott (wife, Jamie) Briney of Ellisville and Brett (wife, Ruth) Briney of Bartonville; three grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and one sister, Tanya Randall of Minnesota. He was preceded in death by his parents; a daughter, Vicky Peters; and a stepbrother, Jim Fisher.

Larry attended Peoria Manuel School and later obtained his GED. He had worked in service stations and for Caterpillar in Peoria. Larry was a member of First Evangelical Lutheran Church in Beardstown and enjoyed watching Westerns and listening to country music.

A memorial service will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, at First Evangelical Lutheran Church in Beardstown. Private family burial will be held at a later date. A meal and time of fellowship will follow the service Saturday at the church. Colwell Memorial Home in Beardstown is in charge of arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, memorials have been suggested to Inn Place for Babies at First Evangelical Lutheran Church or Cass/Schuyler Area Hospice. Condolences may be left online at colwellmemorialhome.com.