BEARDSTOWN — Larry George Belville, 81, of Beardstown passed away, surrounded by his family, on Saturday, April 25, 2020, at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield.

Larry was born May 6, 1938, in Browning, the son of Perry "Tater" Carlyle and Christine Harris Belville and the oldest of their nine children. He married Pauline Scott, his loving wife of nearly 60 years, on Aug. 27, 1960, in Clinton, Oklahoma, and she survives. Larry and Pauline spent nearly their entire marriage in Beardstown and were never far from one another's side.

Larry also is survived by his children, Frank Shinall of Rushville, Greg "Bubba" Belville and Michelle (Brad) Fox, all of Beardstown, Tony Belville of Edinburg, Patrick Belville of Detroit, Michigan, and Missy (Chris) Smith of Chapin; 12 grandchildren, Terri, Cindy, Tammy, Annie, Gregory, Mackenzie, Madyson, Joe, Heather, Brittany, Matthew and Alec; four great-grandchildren; two brothers, Robert (Vicki) Belville of Rushville and Dennis (Mary) Belville of Astoria; two sisters, Sandra Jockisch of Vermont and Carolyn Barrett of Jacksonville; and numerous nieces and nephews. Larry was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Jackie Belville; and three sisters, Delores Jones, Janet Belville and Jerris "Jody" Danner. Larry's constant smiles, easy laughter and great advice will be greatly missed by his family and many, many friends.

Larry was a proud veteran of the United States Navy, where he served on the USS Orion based out of Norfolk. Following his service to his country, Larry worked for Tillitt's Auto Dealership and Oscar Mayer, both in Beardstown, before finally starting his own auto repair and towing business. Larry owned and operated Belville's Garage in Beardstown for more than 40 years and continued after his retirement to be a regular fixture in the office, where he visited with his old friends and kept making new ones. Larry enjoyed traveling the country in a camper, fishing, hunting, making the world's greatest smoked hams for holidays and the Belville/Harris Family Reunions and tinkering with anything mechanical he could get his hands on. All of those activities were done while Larry did what he loved most in life, spending time with his family. Larry attended Gospel Tabernacle Church in Meredosia.

Because of the current pandemic, a graveside service at Beardstown City Cemetery with military honors by Guthrie-Pierce VFW Post 1239 will be private. Memorials are suggested to Guthrie-Pierce VFW Post 1239, c/o Sager Funeral Home, 202 E. Eighth St., Beardstown, IL 62618. Condolences may be sent to the family online at sagerfuneralhome.com.