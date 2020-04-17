SULPHUR, La. — Larry "Butch" Hutton, 77, passed away on Tuesday, April 14, 2020, in the comfort of his home in Sulphur, Louisiana.

Larry "Butch," formerly of Bluffs, Illinois, was born on Sept. 20, 1942, to the late John B. Hutton and Maude (Bruce) Hutton. He was a great dancer and enjoyed golf, fishing and watching westerns. His favorite baseball team was the St. Louis Cardinals. Larry was retired from Austin Construction. He served our country in the United States Navy, serving aboard the USS English during the Cuban Crisis.

Larry is survived by his loving spouse of 20 years, Judy St. Dizier of Sulphur; two daughters; his stepchildren, Mike St. Dizier (wife, May), Steven St. Dizier, Shellie Guidry (husband, Abel) and Stephanie Papania (husband, Jeff); 13 grandchildren; and six siblings, Dean Hutton, John Hutton, Wanda Stickler, Ila Hoots, Barbara Gerard and Betty Kesterson. He was preceded in death by his parents; two sons; and 10 siblings.

A private burial will be at 10 a.m. Friday, April 17, 2020, at Bigwood Cemetery in Edgerly, Louisiana, under the direction of Johnson and Robison Funeral Home.

The family would like to thank Heart of Hospice for their care of Larry.

Words of comfort may be shared with the family at robisonfuneralhome.com.