Larry Michael Surratt, 74, of Jacksonville, passed away at home on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019.
He was born June 25, 1945, in Jacksonville, to Leonard and Virgina (Bridges) Surratt. He married Jane Fryman on Jan. 1, 1967, in Jacksonville, and she survives.
He is also survived by two daughters, Michelle Patty (husband, John) of St. Peters, Missouri, and Jeanette Surratt (wife, Josie) of Jacksonville; two grandsons, Joshua Patty (wife, Stephanie) of Chaska, Minnesota, and Lucas Patty of St. Peters, Missouri; two stepgrandchildren, Abigail and Tucker Murray of Jacksonville; and four sisters, Carol Godwin (husband, Keith) of Milpitas, California, Patty Nunes (husband, Paul), Debra Hoots (husband, Bill) and Joyce Law (husband, Jim), best friend, Herbie Woods, all of Jacksonville; and favorite nephew, Brian Godwin of Milpitas, California. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Larry was an avid car enthusiast, especially late model muscle cars. He enjoyed refurbishing bicycles, attending swap meets and auctions, and loved to laugh. His infectious smile always lit up any room. He will be missed by so many family members and friends.
A visitation will be held 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, at the Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home in Jacksonville. Memorial donations may be made to Memorial Medical Center Foundation (MMCF) for the Cancer Patient Assistance Fund. Condolences may be left at buchanancody.com.
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on Oct. 13, 2019