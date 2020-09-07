1/
Larry Nelson Harshman
MOUNT STERLING — LARRY NELSON HARSHMAN, 80, of Pittsfield and formerly of Mount Sterling died Sept. 4 at Blessing Hospital in Quincy. Due to the current health situation and the limitation on gatherings of only 50 people, the services are to be conducted with only family members in attendance. Friends are encouraged to watch Larry's services streaming live at 11 a.m. on Sept. 11 on the funeral home website at hendrickerfuneralhome.com. Private burial will follow in the Mt. Sterling City Cemetery.



Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier from Sep. 7 to Sep. 8, 2020.
