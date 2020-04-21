Larry R. Schmaljohn, 86, of Jacksonville died Saturday, April 18, 2020, at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield.

He was born Feb. 20, 1934, in Rockville, Nebraska, the son of Leland P. and Edith R. Bone Schmaljohn. Larry married Doris Rush on Sept. 28, 1962, in Jacksonville, and she survives.

Larry also is survived by two daughters, Tammy (Matt) Johnson of Jacksonville and Shari Schmaljohn of Bluffs; eight grandchildren, Rachel Dix and Jill (Nate) Kennedy, both of Tipton, Iowa, Timothy (Ellen) Schmaljohn of Iowa City, Iowa, Kalie Petefish of Springfield, Missouri, Kyler Petefish of Jacksonville, Korie Petefish of Springfield, Missouri, and Kody Wood and Klay Wood, both of Jacksonville; one brother, Lynn (Nancy) Schmaljohn of Apache Junction, Arizona; one sister, Myrna Henderson of Greeley, Colorado; and several nieces and nephews, including Amy Schmaljohn of Jacksonville. He was preceded in death by three children, the Rev. Steven Schmaljohn (surviving wife, Debbie), Mike Schmaljohn and Marsha Schmaljohn; one brother, Lonnie Wayne Schmaljohn; and one sister, Norma Calvert.

Larry graduated from Onslow High School in Iowa, where he was a four-year athlete competing in basketball and baseball. He rode professional rodeo following high school graduation until injury forced him to quit. He entered the car business in Manhattan, Kansas, in 1960 before moving to Jacksonville in 1962 and joining E.W. Brown Motors. Larry became self-employed in 1966 when he opened Southtown Motors at South Main Street and Vandalia Road. He later opened Jacksonville Auto Mart on Morton Avenue in 1977. He received Reader's Choice awards from the Jacksonville Journal-Courier several times. Larry remained in the car business until December 2014, retiring after 51 years.

Larry loved his community and was always generous with his time and energy. He was a lifetime member of Jacksonville Elks; a charter member of Jacksonville AMBUCS, in which he was involved in organizing in 1964; and a member of Jacksonville Moose. He was proud to have been named Elk of the Year and AMBUC of the Year, and also served as president and district governor of AMBUCS. Larry was involved in the Elks Auction for 37 years and was involved in the Crimson Pride auction for many years, as well. He served on Gov. Jim Edgar's Secretary of State board from 1981 to 1989. In addition, Larry was awarded the Community Builder Award from Lodge #570, A.F. & A.M., and the Outstanding Business Service Award from the Morgan County Sheriff's Department in 1995. Larry partnered with Jess Spradlin to conduct auctions for countless benefits over the years, including the Murrayville-Woodson EAS benefits.

Larry was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother and uncle. His greatest joy came from his home in the country, where he enjoyed working on the farm, spending time with his family, and attending his grandchildren's sporting events.

Because of the current pandemic, a private family service will be held with burial at Diamond Grove Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will be announced at a future date. Memorials are suggested to Jacksonville Elks Youth Programs or The Jacksonville AMBUCS Club. Williamson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left online at airsman-hires.com.