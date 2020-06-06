WINCHESTER — Laura Breanna Paslay, 34, passed away peacefully on Wednesday morning, June 3, 2020, surrounded by her loving parents and boyfriend.

Laura was born on April 8, 1986, to R.J. and Janet (Bik) Paslay.

She is survived by her parents of Winchester; her partner, Mark Schilling of Knoxville, Tennessee; her siblings, Melissa (Sean) Robman of Altadena, California, Chris Paslay of Springfield and Jenn (Matt) Barber of Winchester; her nephew, Gabriel, and her niece, Keelynn, of Winchester. She also is survived by her grandfathers, Frank Bik of Darien and Dale Paslay of Godfrey; and many aunts, uncles and cousins. Preceding her in death were her grandmothers, Alice M. Bik and Mary Lee Paslay.

Laura graduated in 2000 from Winchester High School and received her bachelor's degree from Maryville College in Tennessee in 2004, and her master's degree in 2007, both in early childhood education. She was employed as a preschool teacher and as a coach at the YMCA in Knoxville at the time of her passing.

Laura loved children, the hills of Tennessee, rock climbing, hiking and her dog, Lola. She was an outgoing, bubbly Christian who loved people and always had a smile for anyone. She will be forever loved and missed by all who met her.

A private funeral service will be Thursday, June 11, 2020, at Coonrod Funeral Home in Winchester. She will be laid to rest at St Mark's Cemetery in Winchester. In lieu of flowers and to honor Laura's love of children and the outdoors, memorials are suggested to the Winchester Park and Recreation Committee for new playground equipment. Condolences may be sent to the family at airsman-hires.com.