PETERSBURG — Laura Jeanette Vangeison, 96, of Springfield went to be with Jesus on May 6, 2020. She was born on Sept. 23, 1923, daughter of Walter C. and Jeanette Ritterbush Boeker, on the family farm near Newmansville in rural Cass County. She often reminisced about her days spent working the farm with their mules, Jack and Jerry. After graduating from Virginia High School, she worked for the State of Illinois. A co-worker introduced her to Roy Noah Vangeison, whom she married on Dec. 23, 1944. They lived near Pawnee until 1955, when they moved back to Cass County, just down the road from her brother, Harris Boeker, and his family. They shared farm ideas, work and daily conversations. Laura relished her dear friends and neighbors in their community. Together, Roy and Laura had two daughters, Connie and Donna. Laura enjoyed her Homemakers meetings and being a member of Mount Olive Baptist Church. When Roy's health failed, she moved to Springfield. After moving, she adored volunteering at Sandburg Elementary School, Springfield Senior Center and Memorial Medical Center. In 2007 she received the "Take Time for a Child" Award from the Retired and Senior Volunteer Program of Sangamon, Menard and Logan Counties. She was a member of the American Business Women's Association and, in 2000, received the "Woman of the Year" award from the Sangamon Valley chapter. She was a member of Real Life Church in Springfield and faithfully attended its Forget-Me-Nots senior organization. She is survived by two daughters, Connie (Steve) Hassinger of El Paso and Donna (Dale) Edge of Ashland; one brother, Harris Boeker of Chandlerville; six grandchildren, Chris (Traci) Hassinger, Metamora; Stephanie (Dale) Hiles of El Paso, Daphne Edge (fiance, Steve Hill) of Virginia, Demetria (Joe) Westbrook of Chandlerville, Daniel (Kallie) Edge of Chandlerville and Dawn Stremsterfer (Everett Sunley III) of Pleasant Plains; 10 great-grandchildren; many others who called her "Grandma"; and nieces, nephews and dear friends. She will always be remembered for her warm hugs, big family dinners, endless love and caretaking, and dedication to her family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and several sisters-in-law and brothers-in law. A graveside service will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 20, at Oakland Cemetery in Petersburg. Pastors Clint Cook and George Garnot Jr. will officiate. Kim Webster will provide flute music. Because of COVID-19 restrictions, the family requests that all guests adhere to social-distancing guidelines. Hurley Funeral Home in Petersburg is assisting the family with arrangements. In lieu of flowers or plants, a memorial may be mailed to Real Life Church, 2701 Hermitage Road, Springfield, IL 62703; Mount Olive Baptist Church, 28334 Oakford Road, Chandlerville, IL 62627; or a charity of your choice.
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier from May 17 to May 18, 2020.