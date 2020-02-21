WHITE HALL — Lauretta June Burton, 87, of Jacksonville and formerly of Wrights passed away in Jacksonville on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020

Lauretta was born on Sept. 10, 1932, in Greene County, the daughter of Jesse and Charity Suttles Moore. She married the love of her life, Ottis Burton, on July 19, 1951. "Oat" preceded her in death in 2012. At the time of his death, the two had been happily married for 61 years and were as much in love as the day they married.

Lauretta is survived by a daughter, Diana (husband, Pat) McWhorter; and four sons, Norman (wife, Jane) Burton, Ron (wife, Sarah) Burton, Jesse (wife, Jamie) Burton and Kevin (wife, Linda) Burton. Also surviving are her grandchildren, Lauri Edmonds, Kristie Burton, Warren McWhorter, Bill McWhorter, Josh Burton, Adam Burton, Gage Burton, Vanessa Burton, Lexi Burton and Blake Burton; and several great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. She also was preceded in death by a daughter, Rebecca "Beckie" Burton; a great-grandson, Burton Galin Illias; a brother, Jesse "Junior" Moore; and two sisters, Anna Mae Moore and Virginia Moore.

Lauretta spent the whole of her life looking after and caring for her growing family and her friends. She was a member of Hickory Grove Baptist Church in Wrights.

A funeral will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, at Airsman-Hires Funeral Home in White Hall with burial to follow at Hickory Grove Cemetery near Wrights. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. Saturday until the service time at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to . Condolences may be left online at airsman-hires.com.