LaVerne Evans "Tillie" Albers, 100, of Jacksonville, died Thursday, May 30, 2019, at her home.
She was born Jan. 22, 1919, in Scott County, the daughter of Homer and Bessie Jackson Evans. She married Robert Lee Albers on Oct. 30, 1943, in Winchester, and he preceded her in death on Feb. 14, 2000.
She is survived by two sons and one daughter, Robert Jeffrey Albers (deceased wife, Nancy) of Springfield, Mark Evans Albers (wife, Barbara) of Ellington, Missouri, and Jonna (Sam) Herring of Winchester; three grandsons; three granddaughters; 14 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and one brother, Edwin Evans of Winchester. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and two brothers and three sisters, Margaret, Martha, John Jr., Doctor Dudley and Evelyn.
Mrs. Albers was a graduate of Winchester High School. After her marriage to Bob, and upon his return from the Army, she settled into her new role of a working farmer's wife and continued to manage their farm until her passing. She was a member of Our Redeemer Lutheran Church. Tillie possessed many talents and enjoyed quilting, painting, fishing, ceramics, antique collecting and golfing.
A funeral service will be held 2 p.m. Saturday at the Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home in Jacksonville, with burial at Hillcrest Cemetery, south of Bluffs. An informal visitation will be held 1-2 p.m. prior to the service Saturday at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to Our Redeemer Mission Society. Condolences may be sent at buchanancody.com.
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on June 9, 2019