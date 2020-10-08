LINCOLN — Lawrence Lee "Larry" Brown, 80, died, surrounded by his family, on Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, at his home.

He was born Sept. 13, 1940, in Rantoul to Michael and Margaret (Scheurich) Brown. He married Brenda Joyce Martin on Nov. 30, 1963. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Brenda; a daughter, Margie (John) Camille of Lincoln; two sons, Michael Roy (Michelle) of Lincoln and Jeramie (Jessica) of Las Vegas, Nevada; four grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; several nieces, nephews and cousins; and his beloved Boston terrier, Buster.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother Patrick Brown; two sisters, Thelma Hmura and Lorretta Leonard (husband, Tom); a nephew, Steven Leonard; and a niece; Christine (Leonard) Ladd.

Larry was a United States Army veteran. He retired from Primerica in 2004.

He was a member of Lincoln First United Methodist Church. He loved spending time with his family and friends. He enjoyed golfing, bowling, baseball, fishing, hunting, working in the yard, and motorcycle riding. Larry volunteered at the American Cancer Society Relay For Life, Habitat for Humanity, and the Food Bank. He was always willing to lend a hand when someone was in need. He always had a smile on his face, and you would always hear him whistling. Larry never met a stranger; he would stop and talk to anyone.

Visitation for Larry will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, at Fricke-Calvert-Schrader Funeral Home in Lincoln. Face mask and social distancing will be required. A private family service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Larry's name to the American Cancer Society or the American Heart Association.