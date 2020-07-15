1/
Lee F. McWhorter
ROODHOUSE — Lee F. McWhorter, 78, of White Hall passed away Saturday, July 11, 2020, at his residence.

He was born Oct. 17, 1941, the son of Samuel L. and Ethel Esther Dorks McWhorter. He married Barbara Cox on April 8, 1961. She preceded him in death on March 10, 2014.

Surviving are his children, Jo Ann Hoots, Tamara Pickens and LeRoy McWhorter; grandchildren, Cristy Hoots, Shelly Hoots, Michael T. Hoots, Jeffrey Hoots, Jennifer Maurer, James Vestel, Ashley Pollard, Keisha McWhorter and Marissa McWhorter; and great-grandchildren, Alyssa (Trevor) Seber, Kenzi Hoots, Kyleigh Hoots, Chloe Schutz, Dawson Maurer, Jason Hoots and Keegan Hoots. He was preceded in death by two sons, James and Robert McWhorter.

Lee worked for Bunn for 35 years. He was of the Baptist faith and enjoyed gardening and mowing.

A graveside service will be at 2 p.m. Friday, July 17, 2020, at White Hall Cemetery. Daws Family Funeral Home in Roodhouse is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left online at dawsfuneralhome.com.



Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier from Jul. 15 to Jul. 16, 2020.
