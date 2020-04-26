VIRGINIA – Leland Ray Bingham, 91, of Virginia died Saturday, April 25, 2020, at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield.

He was born May 20, 1928, in Cass County, the son of Elmer and Grace Patterson Bingham. He married Mary Corbin on August 4, 1961, in Ashland.

Mr. Bingham is survived by two sons, Steven (wife Phyllis) Rosalez of Del Rio, TX, and Anthony Bingham of Sallisaw, OK; two daughters, Marilyn Southmayd of Alice, TX, and Christina Bingham (husband David Rochester) of Virginia; eighteen grandchildren; twenty-nine great grandchildren; three great-great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; a daughter, Joyceann; two grandchildren, Jay Lee Rosalez, and Stephanie Lee Rosalez in infancy; three brothers, Estel, Kenneth and Donald; and two sisters, Eva Snider and Dorothy Bostic.

Mr. Bingham was a retired Master Sergeant, serving in the U.S. Air Force for over 21 years. He was stationed in Alaska, Saudi Arabia, Japan, and many places in the U.S. After retiring from the military, he worked for Skelley, which became Sunrise FS in Virginia, as an LP gas salesman and delivery driver until retiring from there in 1990. He loved his St. Louis Cardinals, his family, especially his grandchildren, and most of all his pride and joy, his little dog Lil Bits.

A memorial service with military honors will be announced at a later date. Memorials are suggested to the family in care of Christina Bingham. The Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home in Virginia is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be left at buchanancody.com.