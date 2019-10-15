ROODHOUSE — Lena Mae Mathews McKean, 95, of Roodhouse passed away Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, at White Hall Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
She was born Dec. 24, 1923, in Milton, the daughter of Thomas and Rosa Johnson Henderson. She married William Mathews. They divorced. Mae then married Samuel McKean on July 30, 1949, in Jacksonville. He preceded her in death on Aug. 19, 1977.
Surviving are three sons, Donald (Marge) Mathews, Gary Mathews and David McKean, all of Roodhouse; six grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild. She was preceded in death by two children, Dennis Mathews and an infant daughter.
Mae was a hard-working housewife. She enjoyed cleaning houses, but what she loved most was eating out. She was a very simple lady who enjoyed a quiet life.
A funeral service will be at noon Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, at Daws Family Funeral Home in Roodhouse with interment at Fernwood Cemetery in Roodhouse. The family will greet friends from 10 a.m. Thursday until the time of the service at the funeral home. Condolences may be left online at dawsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on Oct. 15, 2019