WHITE HALL — Leona J. "Twink" Allen, 90, of White Hall passed away Sunday, May 19, 2019, at Passavant Area Hospital in Jacksonville.



She was born Sept. 26, 1928, in Bluffs, the daughter of Jim and Minnie Vortman Baird. She married Bob Allen on Oct. 11, 1947, in Bluffs, and he preceded her in death April 26, 1966.



She is survived by her children, Pam Keller of White Hall and Bob (Sue) Allen of Loami; four grandchildren, Heath (Lisa) Keller of Troy, Drew (Teresa) Keller of Springfield, and Logan and Connor Allen of Loami; and six great-grandchildren, Ryker, Ethan, Nolan, Felicity, Grant and Dylan Keller. Twink was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; and two sisters, Marcelle Burris and Ida Hurst.



Twink graduated in 1946 from Bluffs High School. She worked at Gray's Clothing for several years. She then went to beauty school and worked as a beautician in her home for 45 years. Twink enjoyed going to her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren's ball games and activities. She played in a canasta club for more than 60 years and went to exercise class for 20 years. She was a member of White Hall Presbyterian Church and St. John's Lutheran Church in Bluffs.



A funeral will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, May 23, 2019, at White Hall Presbyterian Church with burial to follow at White Hall Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the church. Memorials may be made to White Hall Presbyterian Church or the donor's choice. Airsman-Hires Funeral Home in White Hall is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left online at airsman-hires.com. Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on May 21, 2019

