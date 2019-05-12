Leona Marie (Koenig) Bowe, 89, of Jacksonville, passed away on Wednesday, May 8, 2019, at Passavant Area Hospital in Jacksonville.
Leona was born Aug. 15, 1929, in Denmark, Wisconsin, the daughter of Joseph and Mary Steinberger Koenig. She was wed to the love of her life, Howard A. "Howie" Bowe, on Feb. 28, 1949 (celebrating 48 years of marriage), and he preceded her in death Nov. 16, 1997.
Leona is survived by her children, Laura (John) Sherrick, Katherine (Michael) Nechvatal, Larry Bowe, Daniel Bowe, Kelly (Lisa) Bowe, Susan "Suzi" (Chuck) Sadowski; 14 grandchildren; and 20 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a son, Patrick (surviving wife, Brenda) Bowe; a brother, Wilbert; and a sister, Bernadine.
Educated in Denmark, Wisconsin, and graduated from Beauty Culture School in Green Bay, Wisconsin, she worked as a beautician for many years. She was also employed over the years at The Tune Shop, Kline's Department Store, and with her husband Howard for over 20 years at The Band Organization.
Leona was a loving mother and grandmother who enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren, cook outs, traveling with Howard, and working in her back-yard garden. She was a founding member of a Jacksonville Bridge Club which met monthly for over 60 years.
A Memorial Mass for Leona will be celebrated 11 a.m. Friday at Church of Our Saviour in Jacksonville. The family will meet friends 9:45 – 11 a.m. prior to the service. Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery. Buchanan and Cody Funeral Home in Jacksonville is in charge of arrangements. Memorials are suggested to Chrohn's & Colitis Foundation (crohnsandcolitisfoundation.org) or the National Multiple Sclerosis Society (nationalmssociety.org). Condolences may be sent online at buchanancody.com
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on May 12, 2019