Leonard G.



He was born Dec. 16, 1926, in Jacksonville, the son of Harvey C. and Ethel Taylor Smith. Leonard married Beatrice Eileen Ball on Nov. 9, 1951, and she preceded him in death on Feb. 20, 2019.



Leonard is survived by two daughters, Marsha E. Smith of Springfield and Teresa L. (Scott Spencer) Cockerill of Franklin; one granddaughter, Meghan L. (Travis) Edwards of Jacksonville; three great-grandchildren, Cayden M. Lane, Gauge A. Cockerill and Waylon Kevin Lee Edwards; three brothers, James Edward (Connie) Smith and Clarence Eugene "Jack" (Jody) Smith, both of Jacksonville, and Wayne (Gail) Smith of Quincy; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by two brothers, Howard Harvey Smith and Billy Smith.



Leonard farmed east of Jacksonville for many years and had earlier farmed in the Heartland, Nortonville and Scottville communities. As a young man he drove a truck for Orleans Elevator for several years and worked in the parts department at the Buick garage. Leonard served in the United States Army during the Korean War as a member of Company E, 38th Infantry Regiment, 2d Infantry Division. He was recognized with a



Leonard loved quail hunting and horseback riding and he traveled extensively. He loved tractor pulls and won many trophies over the years with his Allis-Chalmers WD tractor. Most of all, Leonard enjoyed his family and telling the countless stories and jokes he loved to share.



A funeral will be at noon Saturday, April 20, 2019, at Williamson Funeral Home, with burial with military rites to follow at Memorial Lawn Cemetery. The family will meet friends from 10 a.m. Saturday until the time of the service at the funeral home. The family invites you to join them for a celebration of Leonard's life following the service at the American Legion in Jacksonville. Those who can attend are welcome to bring a side dish or dessert. Memorials are suggested to the American Legion Post 279 or PAWS.

