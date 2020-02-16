SPRINGFIELD — Leonard Lee Fearneyhough, 82, of Springfield and formerly of Jacksonville passed away on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at Memorial Medical Center.

He was born on Dec. 16, 1937, in Jacksonville to Fred Fearneyhough and Pauline Juanita McCarthy. Leonard married Andree Camus on Feb. 1, 1961, in Laon, France, and she survives.

Mr. Fearneyhough also is survived by two sons, Dave (Collette) Fearneyhough of Loomis, California, and Andrew Fearneyhough of Springfield; and two grandchildren, Luc and Sophie Fearneyhough of Loomis, California.

Leonard was a U.S. Air Force veteran and worked as a civil service engineer at Scott Air Force Base.

Cremation rites have been accorded. A graveside service will be at a later date at Camp Butler National Cemetery. Services are entrusted to Bisch and Son Funeral Home in Springfield.