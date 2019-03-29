Obituary Print Leonard W. Fisher (1939 - 2019) | Visit Guest Book

Leonard W. Fisher, 79, of Roodhouse died early Thursday morning, March 28, 2019, at White Hall Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.



He was born Oct. 9, 1939, in White Hall, son of the late Fulton Irvin and Dona Gladys Taylor Fisher.



He married Mary Cook and later married Betty Morris in 1971; she preceded in death. He then married Joan Henson Sanders on Jan. 1, 2002, in White Hall, and she preceded him in death on July 14, 2015.



Surviving are his children, Terry Fisher (Janice) of Roodhouse, Teresa Schumacher (Chris) of New York, and Erma Fisher and Valerie Gale Neff (Terry), all of White Hall; several grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; one sister, Diane Newingham (Don) of White Hall; and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.



He was preceded in death by his parents; his wives; two daughters, Malinda Jo Williams and Sally Ann Fisher; three sisters, Doris Nash, Joann Daniels and Patsy Tucker; and three brothers, Jack Fisher, William Gene Fisher and Harold "Pat" Fisher.



Leonard was a graduate of White Hall High School and a U.S. Navy verteran who served on the U.S.S. Lexington. He worked for Nestle/Carnation in Jacksonville for more than 33 years, retiring in 2000. He loved to travel and woodwork and had his own saw mill, which he would set up at the Prairie Land Heritage Museum Fall Festival and Steam Show in Jacksonville.



He was past president of the local chapter of Hovercraft of America.



A funeral will be at 11 a.m. Monday, April 1, 2019, at Williamson Funeral Home in Jacksonville with burial to follow at Diamond Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to services Monday at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the . Condolences may be sent to the family online at Leonard W. Fisher, 79, of Roodhouse died early Thursday morning, March 28, 2019, at White Hall Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.He was born Oct. 9, 1939, in White Hall, son of the late Fulton Irvin and Dona Gladys Taylor Fisher.He married Mary Cook and later married Betty Morris in 1971; she preceded in death. He then married Joan Henson Sanders on Jan. 1, 2002, in White Hall, and she preceded him in death on July 14, 2015.Surviving are his children, Terry Fisher (Janice) of Roodhouse, Teresa Schumacher (Chris) of New York, and Erma Fisher and Valerie Gale Neff (Terry), all of White Hall; several grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; one sister, Diane Newingham (Don) of White Hall; and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.He was preceded in death by his parents; his wives; two daughters, Malinda Jo Williams and Sally Ann Fisher; three sisters, Doris Nash, Joann Daniels and Patsy Tucker; and three brothers, Jack Fisher, William Gene Fisher and Harold "Pat" Fisher.Leonard was a graduate of White Hall High School and a U.S. Navy verteran who served on the U.S.S. Lexington. He worked for Nestle/Carnation in Jacksonville for more than 33 years, retiring in 2000. He loved to travel and woodwork and had his own saw mill, which he would set up at the Prairie Land Heritage Museum Fall Festival and Steam Show in Jacksonville.He was past president of the local chapter of Hovercraft of America.A funeral will be at 11 a.m. Monday, April 1, 2019, at Williamson Funeral Home in Jacksonville with burial to follow at Diamond Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to services Monday at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the . Condolences may be sent to the family online at airsman-hires.com. Funeral Home Williamson Funeral Home

1405 Lincoln Avenue

Jacksonville , IL 62650

(217) 243-1010 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on Mar. 29, 2019 Share with Others Return to today's Obituaries for Jacksonville Journal-Courier Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations